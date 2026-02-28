5 Cool Gadgets Under $100 Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always fun to go shopping for new gadgets on Amazon, whether for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. New advancements in technology are occurring all the time, and you can find all sorts of neat products like smart lights, chargers, projectors, and Bluetooth speakers. The only impediment to gadget shopping is hefty price tags, but if you know where to look, you can easily find plenty of interesting tech for less than $100.

If you browse around on Amazon, you'll find various forms of compact tech ranging from helpful tools to the next major component of your burgeoning home entertainment setup. While you probably won't be able to grab the latest, greatest, and most-advanced gadgets out there, if you keep your standards reasonable and your search conditions broad, you'll most definitely find cool products that make great gifts and personal indulgences like all of the following ones.

These gadgets are all readily available on Amazon, each with a before-sale price of less than $100, as well as a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.