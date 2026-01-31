4 Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old Car's Power Outlet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 12-volt power outlet has been a standard feature in cars for decades and is long past being simply a cigarette lighter. While it isn't seeing as much use in modern cars because of more prevalent USB ports, the old 12V outlet is still useful for powering all kinds of gadgets, from phone and tablet chargers to tire inflators and car vacuums. Typically, these devices come with DC plugs that you can insert into your car's 12V outlet for power.

If you are rocking an older car that only features a 12V outlet and are looking to get the most out of it, there are plenty of options on the market. However, it's important to pick 12V-powered accessories from reputable manufacturers; otherwise, you risk draining your car battery or even melting the gadgets. Here are four options that are well-rated, come from trusted brands, and will upgrade your car's old 12V power outlet.