4 Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old Car's Power Outlet
The 12-volt power outlet has been a standard feature in cars for decades and is long past being simply a cigarette lighter. While it isn't seeing as much use in modern cars because of more prevalent USB ports, the old 12V outlet is still useful for powering all kinds of gadgets, from phone and tablet chargers to tire inflators and car vacuums. Typically, these devices come with DC plugs that you can insert into your car's 12V outlet for power.
If you are rocking an older car that only features a 12V outlet and are looking to get the most out of it, there are plenty of options on the market. However, it's important to pick 12V-powered accessories from reputable manufacturers; otherwise, you risk draining your car battery or even melting the gadgets. Here are four options that are well-rated, come from trusted brands, and will upgrade your car's old 12V power outlet.
Anker 535 Car Charger
Anker makes a wide range of mobile charging tech accessories, including its highly rated 535 Car Charger. This triple-port charger, with dual USB-C outlets and one USB-A port, plugs into your car's 12V outlet and can juice up three devices simultaneously, including laptops. When used individually, the USB-C ports are capable of delivering up to 67 watts via USB Power Delivery (USB PD).
Besides USB PD, there is Programmable Power Supply support for these ports, making them suitable for Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. When all three ports are in use, one of the USB-C outlets can deliver 45W, while the other two are limited to 9W each. This isn't ideal if you frequently plug in multiple devices, as highlighted by some shoppers on Amazon.
This Anker gadget has a relatively compact design, can work with 24V car power outlets, and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. These features have made the charger pretty popular among Amazon buyers, who have awarded it an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars over more than 3,500 reviews. You can buy it at the list price of $44; however, it's often discounted.
AstroAI Tire Inflator
Getting a low tire pressure warning is a problem every car owner will likely face one time or another, which is when the AstroAI Tire Inflator can come in handy. It's a portable compressor powered by the 12V outlet in your car. It's lightweight at just 2.2 pounds, has a backlit display, and an almost 10-foot-long cord to help you reach all four tires while powered up. AstroAI's compressor will display the current air pressure in your tires and can operate up to 100 psi.
To use: Set your desired air pressure, connect the nozzle, and let it go. AstroAI says this gadget can add six psi of tire pressure in about one minute, making it a helpful gadget for road trips. Along with multiple nozzle adapters, there is an integrated LED flashlight for nighttime use. This portable inflator is reasonably priced at $40, but you can often find it selling for less. Amazon shoppers are generally happy with it based on the average rating of 4.5 stars. That said, some buyers do mention receiving defective units that died quickly or refused to work at all.
Syncwire Bluetooth 5.4 FM Transmitter Adapter
The Syncwire Bluetooth 5.4 FM Transmitter Adapter is a great upgrade for older cars that lack hands-free calling functionality or an easy way to stream music from a smartphone. The dongle plugs into the 12V outlet and can transmit audio sent from your device to your car's radio. It can play music on an unused FM frequency using Bluetooth and has a dual-mic system to enable hands-free phone use through the car's speakers.
This 12V-powered gadget also has built-in USB ports that can be used to charge your mobile devices. While the USB Type-A can deliver up to 18 watts of power, the USB-C port is good for up to 36 watts and supports USB PD. Syncwire's adapter is well-liked among buyers on Amazon, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars. It also has an affordable price tag of $30. However, not everyone is happy with its sound quality, and some buyers say the volume is too low.
Amazon Echo Auto
Although Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are widely available in modern vehicles, older cars often don't have this luxury. However, with the Amazon Echo Auto, you can bring Alexa voice assistant functionality to that old car. Think of it as a tiny Echo smart speaker that relies on your car speakers for sound and smartphone for connectivity. It does have a built-in speaker, but that's only used while setting up the device, while the integrated microphones enable voice control.
Like other Echo smart speakers, this car-based version features a button to disable the microphones for privacy. Amazon supplies an auxiliary cable to connect the Echo Auto to your car's infotainment system and a 12V plug for power. The plug also has a built-in USB port that can be used to charge mobile devices. Echo Auto is priced at $55 and supports Amazon's upgraded AI-based Alexa+ virtual assistant in addition to regular Alexa.
It has received generally favorable reviews from Amazon shoppers with an average rating of 4.2 stars. The only major complaint folks have are disconnection issues with the Alexa app. However, this problem appears relatively limited and you have the option to return or replace the Echo Auto if it doesn't work for you.
How we selected these gadgets
While selecting gadgets that can upgrade the functionality of your car's old 12V power outlet, we looked for devices that add genuine value to your day-to-day driving experience, whether it's helping you charge your phone on the road or inflating your tires in case of low air pressure. We limited our recommendations to reputable brands to ensure reliability and a good after-sales experience. Plus, we chose gadgets that have received strong reviews from shoppers on Amazon, with at least an average rating of 4.2 stars,