What Does USB-PD Stand For?

If you've bought a new USB-C cable or charger and seen "USB-PD" on the charger's or cable's box, you may have wondered what exactly these letters stood for. The answer is USB Power Delivery, a fast-charging standard that lets compatible devices negotiate and draw much higher power levels than traditional USB connections. Instead of the fixed 5-volt output found in older USB-A chargers, USB-PD can dynamically adjust voltage and current, delivering anywhere from 5V to 48V and up to 240 watts on the most recent version of USB-PD.

The flexibility that USB-PD brings enables modern laptops, tablets, and smartphones to charge quickly using the same USB-C port that handles data and video output. A MacBook Pro, for example, can pull up to 100W via USB-PD, while a Nintendo Switch or Google Pixel smartphone scales down to 18W and 27W, respectively, automatically. The technology also makes it possible to power larger accessories like monitors or docking stations from a single USB-C cable.USB-PD is what makes today's all-in-one USB-C ecosystem possible. By standardizing higher-wattage power transfer, USB Power Delivery reduces the need for proprietary adapters and cables.