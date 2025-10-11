4 High Quality (And Cheap) USB Accessories On Amazon Every Homeowner Needs

Most devices nowadays employ the universal USB-C port, which is great because it's faster, easier to connect, and means you can use a single cable to charge everything from your smartphone to your tablet, wireless earbuds, pocket camera, and more. But legacy USB-A ports are still in abundance in multi-port outlets, alarm clocks, old docks, and more. With the Basesailor USB-to-USB-C adapter, plug it into the old outlet, then plug your device's USB-C-to-USB-C cable into it and the other USB-C side into the device that needs power.

It comes in nine colors so you can choose a bright one that won't get lost in that "everything" kitchen drawer. The highly-rated set with more than 200,000 reviews comes with three adapters so you can pop a few into your carry-on bag for travel, too. At just $9.99 with additional discounts via clippable coupons, you can't go wrong.

While USB-A will likely eventually go the way of the dodo, for now, it co-exists with USB-C. And there's nothing more annoying than going to plug in your phone after a long day and realizing everyone in the family already took all the USB-C ports.