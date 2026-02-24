An Overlooked 2018 Thriller With Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts
In "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton, an overconfident and aggressive force to be reckoned with as part of the show's primary family of focus. That energy doesn't permeate across all her roles. But one that's topping the streaming charts currently does have her showing off that same fiery attitude, albeit in a unique way. The movie is called "10x10", and it also stars Luke Evans. As shown at FlixPatrol, it's rising through the ranks of the top ten movies on Netflix for the week ending February 27.
An often overlooked thriller way back in 2018, the plot essentially follows a kidnapper, Robert Lewis, played by Luke Evans, and his captive, Cathy Noland, played by Kelly Reilly. Lewis kidnaps Noland and locks her in a 10 by 10 foot room, located in his home, that's also soundproof and equipped for the task at hand. Over the course of the movie, you learn about Lewis' motivations, come to find why Noland is there and experience the budding tension between them as Reilly's character fights back — there's that fiery attitude from her "Yellowstone" role. It's not the only obscure role she's ever starred in, noting her relatively unknown movie "A for Andromeda" that she appeared in alongside Tom Hardy. But "10x10" is available for streaming, where "A for Andromeda" is not.
Throughout its 88-minute runtime, the film certainly keeps things interesting, and that's likely why the movie is gaining in streaming popularity. It currently has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but user reviews are less forgiving, with a 24% rating on the Popcornmeter.
What are people saying about the movie?
Movie reviews are sometimes difficult to gauge. A movie's scores might increase or even out over time as more and more people watch the film. It's not always apparent why a film differs so much between critic and user scores. Sometimes critics like a movie more and vice versa. However, one way to get a better idea for a film like "10x10" is to look at some of those user reviews and comments more closely.
On Rotten Tomatoes, several people mention the introduction and initial parts of the movie are "compelling" with "potential," but it doesn't seem to pan out. One user explains, "while the concept holds potential, the execution feels flat," and goes on to describe an almost claustrophobic feeling. That's prescient given the name of the movie and the setting.
IMDB ratings are a tad forgiving, showing the film occupies an average middle ground with a 5.2 star rating out of 10 stars and over 13,000 reviews total. Users say it's "mediocrity in a cell," and there are "two stupid mistakes" that kill the entire movie. But on the flip side, positive reviews claim "don't listen to the haters," and mention the plot makes for a "believable movie." There are worse ways to spend 88 minutes of your life. If you're looking for something to watch in the evenings, maybe with a glass of wine, give it a shot. If you want to see Reilly's co-star Luke Evans in something else, you might consider the Apple TV+ action-packed military drama Echo 3, which is a solid watch. If you want more "Yellowstone" drama, the prequel is surging on Netflix, as well.