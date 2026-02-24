An Overlooked 2018 Thriller With Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

In "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton, an overconfident and aggressive force to be reckoned with as part of the show's primary family of focus. That energy doesn't permeate across all her roles. But one that's topping the streaming charts currently does have her showing off that same fiery attitude, albeit in a unique way. The movie is called "10x10", and it also stars Luke Evans. As shown at FlixPatrol, it's rising through the ranks of the top ten movies on Netflix for the week ending February 27.

An often overlooked thriller way back in 2018, the plot essentially follows a kidnapper, Robert Lewis, played by Luke Evans, and his captive, Cathy Noland, played by Kelly Reilly. Lewis kidnaps Noland and locks her in a 10 by 10 foot room, located in his home, that's also soundproof and equipped for the task at hand. Over the course of the movie, you learn about Lewis' motivations, come to find why Noland is there and experience the budding tension between them as Reilly's character fights back — there's that fiery attitude from her "Yellowstone" role. It's not the only obscure role she's ever starred in, noting her relatively unknown movie "A for Andromeda" that she appeared in alongside Tom Hardy. But "10x10" is available for streaming, where "A for Andromeda" is not.

Throughout its 88-minute runtime, the film certainly keeps things interesting, and that's likely why the movie is gaining in streaming popularity. It currently has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but user reviews are less forgiving, with a 24% rating on the Popcornmeter.