Meta AI Wants To Take Over Your Facebook And Instagram Accounts When You Die

Humanity has long proposed the question: What happens after you die? It used to be a question about the afterlife, but now it's more about your digital footprint. Who takes over your social media presence on Instagram? Okay, some people may not care all that much, and that's a valid stance, but a new Meta patent suggests what's going to happen to your accounts, and it blurs the lines between reality and fiction. That's especially so if you've ever seen or remember the "Black Mirror" episode, "Be Right Back" from Season 2.

Meta has patented a feature that would use AI to continue keeping your account active and posting indefinitely. The idea is to train an AI model on your past experiences and posts, which would continue uploading as a pseudo version of yourself. Business Insider reports the patent was primarily written by Meta's CTO, Andrew Bosworth, and originally filed and awarded in 2023. It describes how the technology or feature may be implemented.

According to the patent, "The language model may be used for simulating the user when the user is absent from the social networking system." The word "absent" is an interesting way to describe how your presence would be missing, but it also goes on to give an example, "[like] when the user takes a long break or if the user is deceased." A Meta spokesperson did indicate the company currently has no plans to move forward with the deceased example. However, that's certainly no assurance that it won't become a feature in the future.