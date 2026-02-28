5 Cheap Beauty Gadgets Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Taking care of yourself can be a costly endeavor. The human body requires almost constant maintenance, which can involve buying a variety of products that are meant to help you look your best. Considering the internet can be home to a variety of healthcare products ripe with false promises, it's hard to find inexpensive beauty gadgets that are actually useful.
Ranging from products that can help keep your teeth clean to gadgets that can help eliminate excess skin from your feet, each of the products below can help you with body hygiene or just help you look your best. Some of them can just be useful for making you feel good, as well. Whether you're interviewing with a company for the first time or simply heading out for a night on the town, having a good arsenal of products that help maintain your appearance can be quite handy.
However, remember that you should always feel comfortable with who you are. Once you're done checking out the products below, you may also want to consider some of the cutest tech gadgets you can buy on Amazon to accessorize your potential new look. Users across Amazon give each of these products high marks, and many of these also offer several different color options for those who like to color coordinate.
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Practicing good oral hygiene is helpful for avoiding dentists or even robots performing autonomous surgery on a live patient for the first time. With a typical listing price of $49.95, the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is frequently on sale, and it comes with enough extras that can help it last you a good while. There's even an option for a two-pack if you're the type who likes to share.
The Amazon's Choice AquaSonic Toothbrush has been accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs, earning the ADA's approval for being effective in removing plaque while also helping prevent gingivitis. This is likely thanks to the device's motor, which provides 40,000 vibrations per minute. With four distinct brushing modes, a vibrating notification timer, and eight different brushing heads that the company promises will last over two years, the toothbrush is capable of lasting four months with a full charge thanks to the lithium-ion battery and wireless charging base.
Users give this toothbrush high marks for its cleaning capabilities, multiple cleaning options, and strong battery life. Several users also like the fact that it comes with multiple brush heads and a carrying case, though those with sensitive teeth or gums may find the vibrations too intense. However, with over 132,280 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this is a toothbrush that's worth a look.
Pritech Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
The Pritech Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush typically retails for $14.99, though Amazon's price history does show that the device is frequently on sale for much less. Holding a 4.5-star rating with over 1,650 reviews, this cleansing brush can serve a multitude of different purposes for your skin.
The Pritech Facial Cleansing Brush can be good for a variety of skin types while offering five different vibration levels. The first three levels focus on eliminating dirt and oils with soft silicone bristles, whereas the fourth and fifth levels are massage modes that implement the textured backside of the device for focusing on skin elasticity. This brush also includes a heating element on the bottom, which the company claims helps with the application of skin care products. It includes a stand to hold the waterproof brush, as well as a proprietary USB charging cable (adapter not included) that provides 210 minutes of use time on a two-hour charge.
Being the #1 Best Seller in Powered Facial Cleansing Brushes & Devices on Amazon, customers like the brush's compact size, battery life, and softness for those with sensitive skin. When it comes to adding additional products, however, some customers knock off stars after finding that it doesn't help with lathering as much as they would like. But until the revolutionary de-aging technique that makes skin cells 30 years younger comes to market, folks may want to rely on this brush or a similar product.
Ottleba USB Blackhead Remover Vacuum
The Ottleba USB Blackhead Remover Vacuum is available on Amazon for $42.99, though it has been shown to go on sale occasionally. Along with including a variety of devices for removing blackheads and cleaning pores, the vacuum comes in several different color options, including Light Pink, White, Blue, and Black. The page also provides some instructions on getting started with the device, though be careful to note that it states you should not use the device more than twice a week.
For those who like the details, this blackhead remover includes a 1080p HD camera with eight LED lights, and it's capable of 20x magnification along with photo and video options. Featuring three levels of vacuum suction for eliminating blackheads, users are able to adjust these levels to match their skin sensitivity or cleaning effectiveness. The vacuum also features an 800 mAh battery, which the company promises can help the device last a month off one full charge. Along with a USB charging cable, this set also comes with six different stainless steel blackhead removers, along with some additional goodies.
With a 4.2-star rating and over 1,540 reviews, customers like the item for its suction power, but they also praise the camera quality and the device's overall ease of use. However, be sure to follow the instructions, as multiple users report the device leaving marks or bruises on their face — which can be caused by too much suction. Nonetheless, this blackhead remover can be a great, cheap Amazon find that actually makes life easier.
Comfier Electric Cordless Hair Scalp Massager
Fun fact: a scalp massager can be good for providing better blood circulation to the follicles in your hair, in addition to helping reduce stress. On Amazon, the Comfier Electric Cordless Hair Scalp Massager is frequently on sale, though it typically retails for $49.96 and is available in a multitude of colors, including Gold and Classic Blue (though different colors can have a different price). It's a little luxury gadget on Amazon that can serve a couple of different purposes, and customers back it up.
With 84 individual nodes for kneading and massaging the scalp, this massager also includes four different settings that are meant to imitate the pressure of human fingers. Suitable for other areas of the body, including neck, shoulders, and back, the device also features silicone heads that the company pledges work well even with thick and long hair. Along with IPX7 waterproofing for use with water or soap, the micro USB charging base provides four hours of use on a full two-hour charge.
Looking at customer reviews, users appreciate the device's scalp massaging capabilities. They also find it easy to use while praising the device's battery life. However, even with a 4.4-star rating, 8,080 reviews, and an Amazon's Choice nod, some users still wish it offered stronger massaging options. Considering the company claims it works well with pets as well as older members of society, it may make a great tech gift for people who already have everything.
Aprelm Electric Foot Callus Remover
Foot hygiene isn't always about washing your feet, but safely removing calluses can be important as well. Keeping that in mind, the Aprelm Electric Foot Callus Remover has a listing price of $19.99, though the price history shows it can typically go as low as $9.99, depending on the color. Along with a small size for portability, there are pricing options for additional features and color options.
With a 4.8-inch body, Aprelm states this callus remover can achieve 800 RPMs, which is easily controllable via a switch that also controls steering rotation of the filer. Encased in a sandblasted aluminum alloy, the gearbox itself is composed of metal to handle the higher speeds. Additionally, the abrasive sheets that help remove calluses are easily disposable, and the device includes 80 replacement sandpapers to keep you going. You'll need a power outlet for this one, though the 120v power cable is included.
Earning 4.5 stars with over 3,740 ratings, customers appreciate that the device offers a painless experience when eliminating calluses. Users also find it easy to use and find it to be a great value, though at least one customer notes that the cord for the device could be longer. Remember to follow the instructions closely with this one to avoid injury (and try to keep your use to twice a month).
How we determined these beauty products
With so much available on the internet, we make sure that every item on this list is worth your money. Beauty products can be rife with scams, so we did our best to ensure these products are actually useful. When it comes to searching for products on Amazon, making sure a product holds above a 4-star rating out of five is one of the more important aspects, but we also make sure to take a look at reviews from actual customers to ensure the product is worth your money. It also helps when an item holds the Amazon's Choice badge, which means the company finds the product highly rated and positively reviewed. For this list, we also went with a budget of less than $50 to ensure that the available products have a fair price, and we also considered gender neutral products so that they can be useful for a variety of individuals.