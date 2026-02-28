It's 2026, But The Amazon Fire TV Stick Still Uses Micro-USB Like It's 2016

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Fire TV streaming sticks are some of the best media streaming devices you can find on the market today. The company released its first-generation Fire TV Stick in 2014, and since then has expanded the lineup with more options. If you'd like to get a Fire TV Stick device at the moment, the company has several options on the market, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, and Fire TV Stick HD. The most expensive of the four is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and it gives you 16 GB of storage, Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, and Wi-Fi 6E support for more bandwidth, speed, and lower latency.

But one of the major caveats with buying any of the company's Fire TV Stick devices, even the most powerful Max option, is the use of a micro-USB port for charging. That's because Amazon has decided that, regardless of the continuous adoption of USB-C ports, it won't join that bandwagon just yet. Mind you, in 2026, that shouldn't be the case, given that many different gadgets have adopted USB-C, from phones to laptops and even some weird USB gadgets that you can plug into your phone.

Even Apple, of all the companies, ditched its proprietary Lightning port for USB-C in the iPhone 15 series in 2023. However, Amazon is sticking it out with a micro-USB port, as if it has special features you would miss out on if it embraced the modern USB-C interface. It's no longer 2016, and the company sure needs to adopt USB-C as the continued use of micro-USB does have its downsides.