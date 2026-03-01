Here's How Much Your Super Nintendo Is Worth In 2026
With the advent of retro gaming consoles, having an older system like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES, or Super Nintendo for short) isn't as important as it used to be if you want to revisit older games. However, if you're one of the many who still have an SNES — whether connected to your TV with an HDMI scaler or collecting dust in the closet — it's only natural to be curious about how much these consoles are worth decades after their release. The answer to that question, though, can be a bit complex, as it depends on a few key factors.
Depending on the condition of the console, an SNES can sell for anywhere from $70 to upwards of $5,000. Hitting those higher ranges isn't going to be the norm, as people who still have their SNES consoles probably spent the past 30 plus years enjoying them instead of keeping them locked away in the closet, with the boxes unopened. Since its release in 1991 in North America, the gaming console has been a classic.
To call the SNES lightning in a bottle is a bit of an understatement. Even to this day, the console continues to be a favorite among retro gamers, thanks to its expansive library, which included titles like "Super Mario World" and "Super Metroid." The console also tends to be one of the more affordable for collectors to pick up, according to some Redditors, and you can even play some classic NES games as part of your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
How much is the Super Nintendo worth now?
The overall worth of a Super Nintendo comes down to how it has been graded and what condition it is in. If you haven't dabbled in collecting all that much, then you might not be aware of how all that works, so let's go over it right quick. Grading is the act of having a third-party company look at your console or games and then grade them based on factors like the console's condition, its appearance, and when it was manufactured. Every grading company looks at things differently, but companies like CGC tend to be popular for retro gaming collectors.
Your console doesn't have to be graded to be worth something, though. Sites like Price Charting suggest that sold loose listings (which are ungraded, often used consoles) tend to go from anywhere between $70 to $200 or more, depending on the condition, available accessories, and the casing color. These prices are reflected in sold listings that closed out as recently as this week, so there is definitely a market for SNES consoles.
If you really want to go all-out, though, and have a sealed SNES, then listings have sold for upwards of $1,997 for a sealed, ungraded 1991 model back in November 2024. There isn't any information on ungraded new offers on Price Charting, so it's unclear exactly how much a new, sealed-in-box console might go for right now. Graded listings, on the other hand, have sold for even more as recently as October 2025, though, with one listing reportedly going for $5,500.