Here's How Much Your Super Nintendo Is Worth In 2026

With the advent of retro gaming consoles, having an older system like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES, or Super Nintendo for short) isn't as important as it used to be if you want to revisit older games. However, if you're one of the many who still have an SNES — whether connected to your TV with an HDMI scaler or collecting dust in the closet — it's only natural to be curious about how much these consoles are worth decades after their release. The answer to that question, though, can be a bit complex, as it depends on a few key factors.

Depending on the condition of the console, an SNES can sell for anywhere from $70 to upwards of $5,000. Hitting those higher ranges isn't going to be the norm, as people who still have their SNES consoles probably spent the past 30 plus years enjoying them instead of keeping them locked away in the closet, with the boxes unopened. Since its release in 1991 in North America, the gaming console has been a classic.

To call the SNES lightning in a bottle is a bit of an understatement. Even to this day, the console continues to be a favorite among retro gamers, thanks to its expansive library, which included titles like "Super Mario World" and "Super Metroid." The console also tends to be one of the more affordable for collectors to pick up, according to some Redditors, and you can even play some classic NES games as part of your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.