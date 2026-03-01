How Wooden Satellites Can Prevent A Nightmare Pollution Problem

Space is the final frontier. Much of humanity's greatest scientific and engineering efforts have been put forward to try to get mankind further and further into space. However, the journey there has been fraught with issues like a growing space junk problem and even the possibility of what kind of damage being in space might do to the human brain and body. However, a new potential problem has come up in recent years, and that's just how much our endeavors to explore space and put satellites into orbit might be hurting the planet.

Many are concerned about how large satellite systems like Starlink might be hurting the ozone layer. The simplest solution might be to just stop sending satellites into space, but researchers have come up with another idea that could not only help curb possible climate harm, but also allow us to continue working with satellites in space. That solution is wooden satellites.

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen the idea of wood-based satellites cross the headlines. Back in 2023, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, proposed an idea to build a satellite made entirely of wood. The reasoning here was so that once it finished its job in orbit, it could return to Earth, burning up completely upon re-entry without delivering any harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. It seemed like a silly idea, but in the last month of 2024, it actually became a reality, with JAXA launching the first wooden satellite — LignoSat — into orbit.