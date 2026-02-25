The Samsung Galaxy S26 Has 3 New AI Tricks That Could Make Gemini Useful

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S26 series on Wednesday, three new Android flagships that look a lot like their predecessors, but which bring refined AI capabilities. It's not just new Galaxy AI features or the new Perplexity integration that Galaxy S26 buyers are getting. Samsung has partnered with Google to make available a few new Gemini features on its new phones. In turn, Google unveiled (or expanded) three new features that could make Gemini AI an even more useful tool. Gemini can now work on repetitive, tedious tasks in the background, like booking an Uber, while the Galaxy S26 user focuses on a different task at hand. Separately, Circle to Search has been upgraded to see more content on the screen. Finally, Google is expanding its Gemini-powered Scam Detection feature to the Galaxy S26 series.

The new Gemini automation task may be the most exciting of the bunch: An AI app on a phone can make semi-autonomous actions on behalf of the user, while the human is engaged with something else. This isn't a finalized tool, as Google is launching it as a beta feature on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Galaxy S26 phones in the U.S. and Korea. To enable the multi-step automations, users will only have to long-press the power button and ask Gemini to perform an action like booking a ride to a destination or ordering food via a service like DoorDash.

The Galaxy S26 owner will be able to see Gemini's actions and jump in at any time to intervene in the task or stop it. Google explained in a blog post that Gemini will run the app it needs "in a secure, virtual window on your phone," which means the AI doesn't get control over the phone.