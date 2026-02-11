Samsung's Galaxy S26 Launch Event Is Confirmed, But This Leak Spoiled Everything

According to the report, the three Galaxy S26 phones should feature similar designs to last year's models. The OLED screens are similar, at 6.3, 6.7, and 6.9 inches, featuring adaptive refresh rates (1-120 Hz) and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass. All phones should start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The standard model and the Plus also offer 512GB storage, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only handset listed in a 16GB version, which is paired with 1TB of storage. The 128GB storage tier that was available for Galaxy S25 phones should not be available for the Galaxy S26 series. The base and Plus models will reportedly feature Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chip, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The battery sizes are unchanged for the Plus and Ultra (at 4,900 mAh and 5,000 mAh, respectively), but the base Galaxy S26 model features a 4,300 mAh battery, 300 mAh larger than its predecessor. Charging speeds are listed at 25W, 45W, and 60W. The three phones may not have magnets on the back, but a recent report claimed the Galaxy S26 series will support MagSafe-like Qi2 charging via magnetic cases. WinFuture notes that Qi2 charging speeds should reach 15W for the smaller handsets and 25W for the Ultra.

The report indicates that the camera upgrades are largely absent for the smaller models. The rear cameras will reportedly offer 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom) lenses. The Galaxy S26 Ultra should have four sensors with similar resolution to the Galaxy S25 Ultra: 200-megapixel wide, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 50-megapixel periscope lens (5x optical zoom), and 10-megapixel telephoto lens (3x optical zoom). This year's Ultra might also feature larger apertures, which could improve low-light photography.