Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Get The iPhone Feature Android Fans Really Need
Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series with magnetic rings on the back last summer, offering Android users Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support like MagSafe, one of the iPhone's best features. Some may have seen Google's embrace of MagSafe-like wireless charging technology as a signal that other mainstream Android vendors will adopt Qi2 wireless charging. Rumors then said the Galaxy S26 series will feature magnetic wireless charging like the iPhone and Pixel. Leaked Samsung accessories suggested the new phones would support the Qi2 standard. However, with a few weeks left until the rumored Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event, well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe said on X that he "confirmed from independent sources with 100% accuracy" that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not feature built-in magnets on the back, like iPhone and Pixel phones.
I've confirmed from independent sources with 100% accuracy that the Galaxy S26 Ultra ultimately does not include built-in magnets inside the device. Magnetic functionality still relies on magnetic cases.
— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2026
Even without magnets, Ice Universe said that magnetic wireless charging will rely on magnetic cases. The leaker specifically mentioned the Ultra model in his post, the most expensive version in the Galaxy S26 lineup. That doesn't mean the base Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus will feature built-in magnets. Such functionality would give them an advantage over the Ultra, which is supposed to offer consumers the best possible mobile tech Samsung can deliver this year. The cheaper Galaxy S26 models may also lack magnets on the back if the Ultra doesn't have them.
Looking back at Google's implementation of Qi2 magnetic charging, the company gave the Pixel 10 Pro XL the best Qi2 magnetic charging speeds. The phone supports 25W wireless charging compared to just 15W for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Samsung's confusing Qi2 accessories
Before Ice Universe shared the update above, leaks showed an unreleased Samsung Qi2 that hinted the Galaxy S26 series would feature built-in magnets to enable Qi2 wireless charging. A "Magnet Wireless Charger" that supports 25W wireless charging speeds and a 5,000 mAh "Magnetic Wireless Charging Powerbank" that supports 15W (Qi2) and 20W (wired) speeds were shared online. Why would Samsung create accessories with magnets if the Galaxy S26 models won't feature built-in magnets of their own? The answer lies in the "Qi2 Ready" technology that allows vendors like Samsung to bring magnetic wireless charging to smartphones without using any magnets in the handsets themselves.
Android users who do not use cases with their devices may find the Qi2 Ready workaround that Samsung seems to be embracing inconvenient. This relies on using protective cases certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to enable Qi2 magnetic charging on phones. In other words, Galaxy S26 phones may offer MagSafe-like charging if you buy a case with magnets on the back and Samsung's new Qi2 accessories. The magnets in the case should ensure proper alignment and enable magnetic wireless charging.
Apple made MagSafe charging popular, but the company surprised buyers last year when the cheaper iPhone 16e came without MagSafe magnets on the back. The phone supports wireless charging, and you can place it in a MagSafe case to have it attach securely to MagSafe charging pucks. But the lack of built-in magnets means the iPhone 16e can only charge at 7.5W speeds wirelessly (the Qi standard) instead of 15W or 25W like iPhone models with MagSafe magnets. Galaxy S25 phones support Qi2 Ready charging (15W). It's likely the Galaxy S26 models will offer similar wireless charging speeds.