Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Leak Will Both Reassure And Disappoint Android Users

One of the unfortunate trends for 2026 Android phones is higher prices caused by the current AI-related chip shortage. Vendors have to pay more for key smartphone components, like memory and flash storage chips, including Samsung, which is about to launch the Galaxy S26 series. A price leak from Europe may shed some light on the Korean giant's intentions regarding the Galaxy S26 series. If WinFuture's report is accurate, some Samsung fans may not like what's coming this month. Others may rejoice. It all depends on which of the three Galaxy S26 models you plan to buy.

If Roland Quandt's information is accurate, and his reports usually are, Samsung is about to tread a fine line between increasing prices and maintaining its profit margins. The Galaxy S26 may see a significant price bump, but buyers will get double the storage from the standard model (256GB instead of 128GB). The 256GB Galaxy S26 Plus model will be priced similarly to the Galaxy S25 Plus, though the 512GB option will be slightly more expensive. Finally, the most affordable Galaxy S26 Ultra may be slightly cheaper than its predecessor for both the 256GB and 512GB models, while the 1TB variant will match last year's model.

Quandt's prices were sourced from an unspecified vendor in Sweden that has reportedly shared accurate Galaxy S prices in previous years. While Sweden is a part of the European Union, it hasn't switched to the Euro. Also, the prices you'll see below include tax, as is the case for all goods sold in the EU. Therefore, the currency conversion to U.S. dollars will not accurately reflect the Galaxy S26 prices in the American market.