Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Leak Will Both Reassure And Disappoint Android Users
One of the unfortunate trends for 2026 Android phones is higher prices caused by the current AI-related chip shortage. Vendors have to pay more for key smartphone components, like memory and flash storage chips, including Samsung, which is about to launch the Galaxy S26 series. A price leak from Europe may shed some light on the Korean giant's intentions regarding the Galaxy S26 series. If WinFuture's report is accurate, some Samsung fans may not like what's coming this month. Others may rejoice. It all depends on which of the three Galaxy S26 models you plan to buy.
If Roland Quandt's information is accurate, and his reports usually are, Samsung is about to tread a fine line between increasing prices and maintaining its profit margins. The Galaxy S26 may see a significant price bump, but buyers will get double the storage from the standard model (256GB instead of 128GB). The 256GB Galaxy S26 Plus model will be priced similarly to the Galaxy S25 Plus, though the 512GB option will be slightly more expensive. Finally, the most affordable Galaxy S26 Ultra may be slightly cheaper than its predecessor for both the 256GB and 512GB models, while the 1TB variant will match last year's model.
Quandt's prices were sourced from an unspecified vendor in Sweden that has reportedly shared accurate Galaxy S prices in previous years. While Sweden is a part of the European Union, it hasn't switched to the Euro. Also, the prices you'll see below include tax, as is the case for all goods sold in the EU. Therefore, the currency conversion to U.S. dollars will not accurately reflect the Galaxy S26 prices in the American market.
What about free storage upgrades?
Quandt says the 256GB Galaxy S26 will start at 11,990 SEK ($1,338) in Sweden, which is 1,000 SEK ($112) more expensive than the 256GB Galaxy S25. Put differently, that's a €180 ($213) price hike over last year's 128GB Galaxy S25, priced at 9990 SEK ($1,115). Upgrading to 512GB of storage will mean spending 2,000 SEK ($224) extra. The 256GB Galaxy S26 Plus will cost 14,490 SEK ($1,617), the same as its predecessor. The 512GB model will cost 16,990 SEK ($1,896), or 1,000 SEK ($112) more than last year. Finally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be cheaper than the S25 Ultra when it comes to the 256GB and 512GB models: 16,990 SEK ($1,896) and 18,990 SEK ($2,120). That's savings of 1,000 SEK ($112) and 500 SEK ($56), according to Quandt's figures. Only the 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra will match the S25 Ultra price at 22,490 SEK ($2,510).
If the prices are accurate, and Samsung will use a similar strategy in the U.S. and other international markets, the Galaxy S26 will be slightly more expensive than expected. This might mean the $799.99 price point, which is what a 128GB Galaxy S25 model costs before any deals, may not be available in the U.S. Conversely, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may see an unexpected price cut compared to its predecessor. The 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 before any discounts.
Android fans who routinely buy Galaxy S flagships may be aware of Samsung's preorder deals in recent years that allowed buyers to upgrade the storage for free. That's not going to be the case this year, according to the same report. It's unclear what deals Samsung will offer Galaxy S26 buyers during preorders.