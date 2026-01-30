The Android Phone You Want Is Coming Soon, According To This Samsung Leak
A report from Korea said in November that the Galaxy S26 series would be unveiled on February 25 in California, several weeks later than anticipated. Samsung was reportedly dealing with a reshuffle of the Galaxy S26 series, which would lead to inevitable delays. Now, well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared a purported Samsung teaser for the Galaxy S26 Unpacked that features the same date of February 25. The teaser doesn't mention a place or time for the press conference, but it lines up with the previous report.
Samsung has yet to issue invites for the rumored February 25 Unpacked launch event, but the company recently confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will launch in the first half of 2026, according to Android Authority. Samsung teased during its recent earnings call that the Galaxy S26 will offer new agentic AI experiences. The November report that mentioned the February 25 Unpacked date also noted that AI will be the focus of Samsung's event. AI may be the the reason why Samsung has chosen San Francisco for the first Unpacked event of 2026.
No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February. pic.twitter.com/op2gdZMpp3
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 29, 2026
While Samsung's leaked teaser doesn't mention a location for Unpacked event, it does feature icons associated with Galaxy AI on Samsung devices. Separately, Samsung issued a press release earlier this week to tease a new privacy display that's coming soon to Galaxy devices. That announcement also suggested AI may be involved in the privacy display's functionality.
What's coming at Unpacked 2026?
Rumors before Samsung's teaser this week said the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a Flex Magic Pixel display that will limit visibility from side angles for anyone looking at the screen except for the user. Put differently, the display will behave as if it were covered with a privacy screen protector. The feature may be exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, however.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also feature a slightly tweaked design, according to leaks. The handset will have slightly rounder corners than its predecessor. Joining the Ultra in the Galaxy S26 lineup are the base Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus. The latter may be the reason why Samsung has delayed the Galaxy S26 launch event. Several reports last year mentioned that Samsung changed the Galaxy S26 lineup during the phone's development. The Korean giant supposedly canceled the ultra-slim Galaxy S26 Edge, replacing it with the Plus variant.
Strong iPhone 17 sales and the popularity of the base iPhone 17 variant may have had an impact on Samsung's change of heart. Samsung is reportedly looking to match the iPhone 17's $799 starting price with the base Galaxy S26 model. In addition to phones, Samsung may launch new wireless earbuds next month, as Blass also mentions the Galaxy Buds 4. Samsung may tease other devices at the event as well. During its Q4 2025 earnings call, Samsung teased that AR glasses are coming this year, without divulging specifics.