The Android Phone You Want Is Coming Soon, According To This Samsung Leak

A report from Korea said in November that the Galaxy S26 series would be unveiled on February 25 in California, several weeks later than anticipated. Samsung was reportedly dealing with a reshuffle of the Galaxy S26 series, which would lead to inevitable delays. Now, well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared a purported Samsung teaser for the Galaxy S26 Unpacked that features the same date of February 25. The teaser doesn't mention a place or time for the press conference, but it lines up with the previous report.

Samsung has yet to issue invites for the rumored February 25 Unpacked launch event, but the company recently confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will launch in the first half of 2026, according to Android Authority. Samsung teased during its recent earnings call that the Galaxy S26 will offer new agentic AI experiences. The November report that mentioned the February 25 Unpacked date also noted that AI will be the focus of Samsung's event. AI may be the the reason why Samsung has chosen San Francisco for the first Unpacked event of 2026.

No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February. pic.twitter.com/op2gdZMpp3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 29, 2026

While Samsung's leaked teaser doesn't mention a location for Unpacked event, it does feature icons associated with Galaxy AI on Samsung devices. Separately, Samsung issued a press release earlier this week to tease a new privacy display that's coming soon to Galaxy devices. That announcement also suggested AI may be involved in the privacy display's functionality.