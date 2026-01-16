Samsung's New OLED Tech Solves A Smartphone Problem You Didn't Know You Had

"If you still don't have a clear idea of what the private screen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is, just watch this video," the leaker wrote. "Once you do, you'll immediately understand why this is easily the most marketable feature of the S26 Ultra." He was probably referring to recent Galaxy S26 Ultra privacy rumors that claimed the "Privacy Display" feature was already in development ahead of the phone's launch. In August 2025, reports from Korea claimed that only the Galaxy S26 Ultra display would get the privacy of Flex Magic Pixel OLED panels in 2026.

The infographic below explains how Samsung's private OLED screen works. The display contains a privacy layer that can be turned on and off to adjust the direction of light emitted by the OLED layer. Turning on privacy features activates the Flex Magic Pixel layer, which narrows down the viewing angle so only the user sees the content. Samsung explained at MWC 2024 that AI may be used to enable the privacy layer when the feature is needed.

How the Feature Works

This builds on Samsung Display's "Flex Magic Pixel" technology, demonstrated at MWC 2024. It allows precise control over the direction of light emitted from the OLED pixels. In normal mode → The screen behaves like a standard high-end OLED with wide viewing... pic.twitter.com/nN46BZQ0Ld — Eclectic Daily (@EclecticDaily) January 15, 2026

"For example, when a smart device user runs a banking application in a public place, AI technology can automatically recognize the environment and initiate additional security features," Samsung wrote in a press release. While the company made the Flex Magic Pixel display innovation seem designed for large-screen devices like computers and payment terminals, the press release suggests Flex Magic Pixel can be adapted for smartphone displays. Having a privacy layer built into the phone's OLED panel and using it only in crowded places can improve the overall smartphone experience. You wouldn't have to use a privacy screen protector, which can reduce screen brightness. You may still want to buy a regular screen protector to prevent accidental damage. Until this feature is released, if you need to use your phone in a crowded place and don't want others to see your apps or read your text messages, you need to install a privacy screen protector, which will also make it almost impossible for someone next to you to see what's on your smartphone screen.