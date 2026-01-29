Samsung Teases 'Pixel-Level' Privacy Screen For Its Upcoming Android Phones

On Wednesday, in anticipation of the Galaxy S26 launch event expected for February 25, Samsung teased a new privacy feature that will hide the screen content behind a dark overlay for those prying on it. This feature was mentioned in recent Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors, but Samsung did not name the technology behind it. Instead, the company claimed it spent over five years designing it, and that it's coming to Galaxy "very soon."

The timing of the teaser suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could introduce this new display technology, though Samsung didn't reveal which smartphones will get the feature. In previous weeks, Samsung mistakenly leaked a new "Privacy Display" setting included in a new set of Good Lock features for the One UI 8.5 version. Before that, several reports mentioned the Flex Magic Pixel OLED display technology, rumored to be equipped at least on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's teaser makes no mention of "Privacy Display" settings and doesn't name the OLED technology that powers the "pixel-level" privacy features. Still, Android users who have been closely monitoring Galaxy S26 rumors in anticipation of the Unpacked launch event may easily make these connections.

Samsung explained how the new privacy feature will work, reinforcing beliefs that the Galaxy S26 series could make privacy screen protectors obsolete. The company also revealed its technology can offer a new type of safety that's not available anywhere else on the market, whether it's rival Android flagships or iPhones.