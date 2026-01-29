Samsung Teases 'Pixel-Level' Privacy Screen For Its Upcoming Android Phones
On Wednesday, in anticipation of the Galaxy S26 launch event expected for February 25, Samsung teased a new privacy feature that will hide the screen content behind a dark overlay for those prying on it. This feature was mentioned in recent Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors, but Samsung did not name the technology behind it. Instead, the company claimed it spent over five years designing it, and that it's coming to Galaxy "very soon."
The timing of the teaser suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could introduce this new display technology, though Samsung didn't reveal which smartphones will get the feature. In previous weeks, Samsung mistakenly leaked a new "Privacy Display" setting included in a new set of Good Lock features for the One UI 8.5 version. Before that, several reports mentioned the Flex Magic Pixel OLED display technology, rumored to be equipped at least on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung's teaser makes no mention of "Privacy Display" settings and doesn't name the OLED technology that powers the "pixel-level" privacy features. Still, Android users who have been closely monitoring Galaxy S26 rumors in anticipation of the Unpacked launch event may easily make these connections.
Samsung explained how the new privacy feature will work, reinforcing beliefs that the Galaxy S26 series could make privacy screen protectors obsolete. The company also revealed its technology can offer a new type of safety that's not available anywhere else on the market, whether it's rival Android flagships or iPhones.
Samsung's pixel-level privacy is selective and customizable
With privacy screen protectors that you can install yourself, you reduce the risk of people nearby seeing what's on your display while you use your phone in public. This accessory limits the screen viewing angle, so only the smartphone user can read notifications and view the content on the screen. However, these protectors aren't perfect, as they can impact the overall smartphone experience by darkening the screen and forcing you to increase the brightness.
Samsung's new privacy technology will let users toggle privacy mode, eliminating the need to install a separate privacy screen. Also, Samsung indicated the new feature will allow users to customize which screen area is rendered invisible to people nearby, if they don't want to restrict everything on the display. Some people may want to protect only the part of the screen where they enter the lock password or PIN, for example.
The feature will also let users protect the notification pop-ups from being seen by shoulder surfers, the people beside or behind you on public transit. Samsung offered video demos for the feature, including one that shows a notification being visible only to the smartphone user looking directly at the screen.
Will all Galaxy S26 phones support this privacy feature?
To develop the feature, Samsung says it evaluated how people interact with their phones and what privacy and security features they need. The company also claims the new technology is a "fusion of hardware and software expertly calibrated to protect you without getting in your way."
Samsung has not detailed what hardware innovations are included in this feature, but the teaser videos show Samsung's Galaxy AI references at the end, which could indicate that the new privacy mode uses the phone's AI to toggle. For example, the AI might detect you're about to take public transit to your next destination and automatically enable your preferred set of privacy protections, such as blocking notifications from view. However, Samsung doesn't address any automated behavior, so that's just speculation.
Exclusive！
The privacy screen on the Samsung S26 Ultra goes far beyond a global privacy mode. It also supports partial, localized privacy control.
Here is how it works.
You can apply privacy protection to only a specific part of the screen, for example a message notification... pic.twitter.com/RWJPtR0qc8
— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 28, 2026
As interesting as this approach to screen privacy may be, consumers may need to own a Galaxy S26 Ultra to take advantage of it, as rumors say the privacy display feature will be exclusive to this model. Renowned leaker Ice Universe detailed the selective privacy features on Wednesday, mentioning only the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the process.