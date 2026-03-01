5 Apple CarPlay Features Nobody Actually Uses

Introduced in March 2014, Apple CarPlay has come a long way over the years. From a minimalistic, toned down interface, it has evolved into a feature-rich setup that lets you access your iPhone in a car, whether it's for navigation, playing music, making calls, or sending messages, among other things.

While Apple regularly adds new features and functionalities to CarPlay, not all of them get the same attention or prove as useful. It's not necessarily because the features aren't user-centric, but it's often due to the availability of better, more streamlined alternatives.

We have made a list of the top five least useful Apple CarPlay features based on user complaints and my own experience. I have been driving a Honda WRV for the past five years, and I have rarely relied on these, generally for the same reason as everyone else.