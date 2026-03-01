This Is The Fastest microSD Card You Can Find In 2026
There's no shortage in demand for high-performance microSD cards, reaching new heights as consumer technology continues to evolve. Regardless of being a professional photographer capturing high-resolution images or gamers needing the fastest speeds possible to play on handheld PCs, the read and write speeds of a microSD card need to keep up with high-demand tasks.
Investing in a microSD card with the highest possible read and write speeds isn't just about bragging rights; it's about ensuring hardware can perform at its peak without being throttled by slow data transfer rates. High-speed microSD cards allow for the seamless simultaneous handling of multiple high-resolution files, which in turn reduces the risk of dropped frames and corrupted data.
The fastest microSD card in 2026 is the Delkin Devices Power range. It boasts industry-leading specifications, including a maximum read speed of 300MB/s and a maximum write speed of 250MB/s. These speeds make it perfect for uninterrupted 8K, 4K, 3D, and HDR recording, but that performance comes with a significant price tag. The 64GB model starts at $89.99, while the top-tier 1TB variant is $799.99. For those who don't need to record 8K video, however, the cost of the fastest Micro SD card will be hard to justify when high-quality alternatives exist for a fraction of the price.
Lexar Silver Plus handles most modern use cases
While the Delkin Power series represents the peak of speed, Lexar Silver Plus is the fastest microSD card that will handle most use cases without any noticeable bottlenecks. For tasks like gaming on handheld gaming PCs, standard 4K video recording, and everyday photography, Lexar Silver Plus offers a more than capable maximum read speed of 205MB/s and a maximum write speed of 150MB/s. It provides users with real-world benefits by offering reliable performance at a far more accessible price point, with the 128GB card priced at $49.99 and the 1TB model at $299.99.
Lexar Silver Plus isn't as fast as the Delkin Power series of microSD cards, but that card is for specific use cases that won't be applicable to day-to-day use. Buyers can save up to $400 on a rugged and high-performing microSD card that's drop, magnetic, and waterproof. Unless a user's hardware demands the extreme 250MB/s write speed of the Delkin Devices Power microSD, Lexar Silver Plus is the practical choice.
Please note that microSD cards aren't compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo's latest flagship uses microSD Express cards, which are in a different league altogether when it comes to read/write speeds. Lexar's microSD Express Play Pro line is by far the fastest and cheapest option, while being the first to bring a 1TB card. That's a difference of 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write speeds for an RRP of $219.99, compared to Gigastones 1TB microSD Express 800MB/s read and 650MB/s write speeds for an RRP of $329.99.