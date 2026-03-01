This Is The Fastest microSD Card You Can Find In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shortage in demand for high-performance microSD cards, reaching new heights as consumer technology continues to evolve. Regardless of being a professional photographer capturing high-resolution images or gamers needing the fastest speeds possible to play on handheld PCs, the read and write speeds of a microSD card need to keep up with high-demand tasks.

Investing in a microSD card with the highest possible read and write speeds isn't just about bragging rights; it's about ensuring hardware can perform at its peak without being throttled by slow data transfer rates. High-speed microSD cards allow for the seamless simultaneous handling of multiple high-resolution files, which in turn reduces the risk of dropped frames and corrupted data.

The fastest microSD card in 2026 is the Delkin Devices Power range. It boasts industry-leading specifications, including a maximum read speed of 300MB/s and a maximum write speed of 250MB/s. These speeds make it perfect for uninterrupted 8K, 4K, 3D, and HDR recording, but that performance comes with a significant price tag. The 64GB model starts at $89.99, while the top-tier 1TB variant is $799.99. For those who don't need to record 8K video, however, the cost of the fastest Micro SD card will be hard to justify when high-quality alternatives exist for a fraction of the price.