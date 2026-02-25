YouTube Premium Lite Just Got Two Major Features Users Will Love

In August 2021, YouTube started a pilot test for a new Premium Lite subscription in a few European markets. While the company eventually decided to phase it out for the current YouTube Premium experience, Google eventually released a new Premium Lite version of its YouTube subscription in March 2025. Focused on providing ad-free viewing for most videos, it lacked two of the main features available on Premium: background play and the ability to download videos to play offline.

Almost a year after the debut of YouTube Premium Lite in the U.S., the company has finally announced that background play and offline videos would no longer be limited to YouTube Premium, opening up access to Premium Lite subscribers. While the rollout started this week, YouTube says it might take a few weeks for every account to receive the update.

YouTube says the features that remain exclusive to the most expensive plan are the ability to watch and listen to music and music videos ad-free, jumping ahead, queuing, and continue watching. That said, YouTube just made the Premium Lite plan a lot more interesting, especially after the service cracked down on a loophole that allowed some users to listen to videos in the background without being a Premium subscriber.