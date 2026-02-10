YouTube Music Just Paywalled A Fan-Favorite Feature

YouTube continues to paywall features, from hacks that people were using to bypass some limitations to legitimate, useful tools. According to 9to5Google, the latest feature to move behind the paywall is the ability to see lyrics on YouTube Music. If you don't pay for YouTube Music, there will be a limit to the number of lyrics you can see while listening to your favorite songs.

This move comes a few years after Spotify followed a similar path with its ad-supported version. In 2024, the app limited free users to seeing lyrics for three songs until they were cut off. After significant online backlash, the company removed the three-song limit and increased it to a number "higher than any single user has even neared," a Spotify spokesperson told 9to5Google at the time.

The controversy clearly wasn't enough to scare off YouTube from pulling the same stunt. Copying yet another decision of its biggest rival, YouTube Music free users have access to lyrics for just five songs per month. After that, only a few lines of a song's lyrics will show up on screen before an offer to sign up for a Premium subscription pops up.