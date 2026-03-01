Modular Laptops Might Be The Future, But They Still Have One Big Problem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern laptops have become more powerful and can last an entire workday as long as you're not doing any processor-intensive and battery-hungry tasks like video editing or gaming. While companies have been addressing these two issues over the past few years, users have also experienced regression in modularity as more companies embrace the Apple philosophy of soldering key components to the motherboard, including the memory modules and solid-state drives.

To combat this trend, Framework was founded (in 2020). It brought together experts from well-known brands in the industry like Apple and Lenovo, with a mission to create laptops that are modular and repairable. Framework's first laptop was released in 2021, and it in fact delivered on the promise of modularity and upgradability. The company has launched several models since then, with the 2025 Framework Laptop 16 allowing you to upgrade the mainboard, storage, memory, graphics card, and swap a variety of other parts.

The concept of modular and repairable laptops is in itself great and very much welcomed and could be the future, especially in an industry that is continuously resisting user repair and upgrades by soldering components. But before the market can finally see modular laptops become mainstream, there's one final hurdle left to surmount: cost. Truth be told, modular laptops are a bit expensive compared to the regular single-build laptops.