Russell Crowe's Historical Action Movie Flop Is Finding A New Audience On HBO Max

When Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe first got together to tell a historical epic tale, it was in the sword and sandal story of a father to a murdered son and a husband to a murdered wife in "Gladiator." A decade later, the two reunited to bring a British folklore legend to life with "Robin Hood," and unfortunately, the hero of Sherwood Forest didn't have quite the same reception. Missing the target massively with critics and audiences alike, the film earned a disappointing $321 million at the box office against a production budget of $237 million (via Variety).

Just like Robin Hood, though, this is all ancient history, as Crowe's crack at the legendary archer has found new life on HBO Max. According to FlixPatrol, the poorly-received medieval romp is now on the streamer's top 10. But what is it about Ridley Scott's "Robin Hood" that's hitting the mark after all these years?

Well, it could be that there are other Robins taking shots or lining them up this year, as well as the film being recommended by Crowe himself. Yes, it turns out that, even after all this time, the Oscar-winning star believes that "Robin Hood" didn't get a fair shake, and that an alternate cut of the film is far better than the one audiences were originally given.