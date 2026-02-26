Why Your Phone Is The Perfect Way To See The 'Planetary Parade'

Humanity has been gazing at the stars for millennia, trying to decipher their mysteries. Their periodic changes in the night sky have been tracked throughout the generations, looking to understand what the bright lights are, and what they might mean to humanity's existence, if any such connection can be drawn. Thousands of years later, civilization has a much deeper understanding of space — so much so that NASA is already planning multiple Artemis missions bound for the moon. That doesn't make the night sky any less mesmerizing, as celestial events still manage to captivate people worldwide.

One such event is the upcoming "Planetary Parade," which will be visible right after sunset on February 28. If you're a fan of watching the night sky to discover the planets in our solar system, you may be in for a very special event, as six planets will be in the night sky, four of which will be visible with the naked eye. But you don't have to worry about complex equipment when hunting down a spot to see the next Planetary Parade, because your iPhone or Android device will be the perfect way to see the upcoming event for two reasons: Planet discovery apps and photography.

If you know how to use your phone's camera and adjust the settings (using night mode, knowing how to turn off auto focus), then you'll be able to snap a nice picture of the event. After all, these six planets – Jupiter, Uranus, Saturn, Neptune, Mercury, and Venus — will be parading through the sky in the coming days, appearing from east to west, as they make their predictable journey around the sun.