You're Probably Using The Wrong USB-C Phone Charger - Here's Why

One of the most common misconceptions is that a higher-watt charger will always charge your phone faster. But that's almost never the case, especially with newer smartphones that come with built-in protection. Plugging a phone rated for 25 W charging into a 45 W or 60 W charger doesn't force extra power into the battery — the phone will only draw the power that it's designed for. Even with a compatible charger, it doesn't consistently draw the same amount of power. When the battery levels are low, it draws more — but as your phone nears the 75 to 85% range, power consumption drops. This is why phones charge quickly from 10 to 70%, but feel significantly slower to get from there to 100%.

Another factor here is that wattage is only the ceiling — whether that's 25 W, 40 W, or 60 W. Even then, the phone will only charge at its maximum advertised speeds if it can be negotiated with the charger, and many phones require a specific standard like USB PD or PPS to do that, regardless of wattage. This also means that every element in the charging chain — from the adapter to the cable to the phone itself — needs to support both the maximum wattage rating and the underlying standard in order to hit the top charging speed.

If you're concerned about the effects of fast charging on the battery, it's not as problematic as it used to be. Modern smartphones have better battery management systems to optimize the charging rate and keep the battery temperature in normal operating ranges. Ultimately, heat is your phone's worst enemy, since prolonged exposure to higher temperature can degrade the battery's effectiveness and reduce its lifespan.