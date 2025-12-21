Can Your USB-C Laptop Charger Also Charge Your Phone?

As mentioned, it's typically okay to charge your phone with your laptop's USB-C charger. However, there is a lot going on behind the scenes that governs how this charging process works. The process is simplest when both your devices support USB-PD, aka USB power delivery. It's a charging standard developed by the USB Implementers Forum (USB IF), and if both your laptop and phone support it, it's easy for the charger and phone to check how much power the latter can accept. The charger will then start charging the phone at the best it can offer.

You can use this combination every day. The beauty of USB-PD is that it allows your charger to work with any other USB-PD-capable device, phone, tablet, or handheld console, seamlessly. Similarly, your phone, as long as it supports USB-PD, can be juiced up by any USB-PD charger, whether it was shipped with another phone, a laptop, or a portable gaming console.

As USB-C has become more common, USB-PD support has started showing up in more and more devices. For example, all recent iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Google Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and almost all Chromebooks support USB-PD. It's also supported by many Windows laptops and smartphones from a lot of other Android smartphone makers. However, things become slightly more complicated when one or both of the devices doesn't support the USB-PD standard.