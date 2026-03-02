Did The Amber Phone Charging Station Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 6

In 2014, season six of "Shark Tank" showcased an entrepreneur who wanted to make charging your smartphone on the go more convenient for the customer, and more lucrative for businesses. The product was called Amber, and it was a portable phone charging station with a box-like shape for phone placement. Unfortunately, the panel of potential investors on the panel didn't buy into the idea, and no deal was offered.

The idea behind Amber was for it to be sold to businesses, such as bars, event venues, and restaurants. Customers could then put their phone inside the box, which would be fingerprint-secured and have it charge. It is worth noting that there are a lot of security reasons why it's never a good idea to use public USB charging ports. The idea was that businesses could charge customers to use Amber, and perhaps it would also bring in people who liked the convenience of having a place to hang out and charge their phone at the same time.

Not all ideas on Shark Tank end up working out. While some secure a deal and go on to a successful business, others don't get any interest. While that doesn't mean the business won't take off on its own, in the case of Amber, no solid investment ended up meaning no future business.