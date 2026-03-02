5 Cool Gadgets Under $30 That Work With Your Android Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the major perks of an Android phone over an iPhone is the wider degree of compatibility. Android's open nature makes it easier to design both essential open-source apps and useful hardware that works with it and its various devices. In practical terms, this means you can find all sorts of neat gadgets that are compatible with your Android smartphone that won't cost you a proverbial arm and a leg, including portable remotes, tracking tiles, wireless speakers, and more.

Thanks to both its inherent flexibility and available means of inter-device communication like USB connections and Bluetooth, you can connect a multitude of different gadgets, accessories, and utilities to your Android smartphone. This can help to improve your phone's overall functionality and practicality, as well as simply add neat features that it didn't have before. If you can get those extra features for a reasonable price, all the better.

All of the following Android-compatible products are readily available for purchase on Amazon. Each one costs less than $30 at the time of this writing and is bolstered by user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars.