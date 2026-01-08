5 Essential Open-Source Apps Every Android User Should Try

The Android operating system is a staple in the mobile smartphone space. Android 16 recently received a huge redesign, and the OS as a whole has a higher market share than Apple's iOS.

One of the best Android features is that it lets users customize their experience. You can always stick to Google Play Store apps, but you can also download software from across the internet. This opens up a world of options, many of which are better than or serve a specific purpose more efficiently than those on a curated app store. We've found five impressive open-source applications that every Android user should check out. Because their source code is public for any programmer to help analyze, build, and optimize the software, these programs tend to be more stable and reliable than other apps. All the apps we recommend can be easily found on the Google Play Store or on trusted sites.

While you're responsible for the safety of your device when downloading apps outside of the Google Play Store, as some risks may be involved because the apps are not inspected beforehand, we've tested and used several of the apps listed. We have also relied on the recommendations of common users, experts, and reviewers from across the web, including those on YouTube, GitHub, and the Google Play Store, to make sure these apps with high positive ratings are also safe.