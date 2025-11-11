Every Major Android Phone Brand Ranked From Worst To Best According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Android versus iPhone argument has been around forever, and honestly, it's getting boring. Everyone's already picked a side. What's more interesting now is what's happening inside the world of Android itself. Because if you've ever used two Android phones from different brands, you know they don't even feel like the same species.

A Samsung owner swears their phone is perfect. Someone with a Vivo thinks theirs takes better photos. Then there's that one Motorola fan who doesn't care about features as long as the battery lasts three days. Digging through tech reviews, forums, and verified buyer reviews revealed surprising, and not-so-surprising, insights. Some brands rank higher than their reputation suggests, while others boast impressive spec sheets but fall flat when it comes to software. At the end of the day, every user's chasing something different, but that's the beauty of Android — you have near-unlimited choices.

The rankings you'll see here reflect what users value most. Whether that's reliable hardware, clean software, timely updates, or accessible customer service. And if you're wondering how we pulled the data together, there's a short section that explains our methodology at the end.