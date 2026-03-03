Apple CarPlay Is Finally Getting Video With iOS 26, But There's One Feature Still Missing
Apple's new iOS 26 is rolling out updates to CarPlay, its system that connects with your car's internal display to control features like navigation, calls, music, and more. With these updates, CarPlay now lets drivers play videos on the car's display, but with a catch. The car must be in park; you cannot be driving while a video is playing at the same time, even if it is a FaceTime call. So if you want to watch Apple TV, you now have the option to select that app through the CarPlay screen and watch the video, including using the touchscreen to pause, change show episodes, and get show information.
When you are driving and make a FaceTime call, you will only get the audio. You can't see the other person, and they can't see you. While there may be some apps people use to try to get around these rules, Apple's official stance in iOS 26 is that FaceTime video is not supported through CarPlay. It is a bit fascinating, because iOS 26 is allowing CarPlay videos while parked, but it doesn't seem FaceTime is included. Interestingly, some CarPlay users on a Reddit thread reported that FaceTime videos briefly worked for them at the launch of iOS 26, though the experience does not seem universal.
Why does FaceTime not allow videos?
Apple is not allowing videos during FaceTime calls for driver safety reasons. Looking at the screen while driving is a distraction. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2023, 3,275 people were killed due to distracted driving. The NHTSA includes talking on the phone in its definition of distracted driving, which would encompass FaceTime. With video streaming among the many new CarPlay features, it seems Apple is prioritizing safety.
Apple also has to keep in mind individual state laws regarding videos on car displays. Multiple states prohibit drivers from using video screens, with exceptions for GPS navigation and camera safety systems. Some of these states include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, Wyoming, and more. In fact, all 50 states have some form of law regarding video use by drivers, though the wording and specifications vary.
Apple's decision to not allow FaceTime videos has a psychological background when it comes to multitasking. In terms of FaceTime, that would be speaking on the phone and watching the other person in a video while also actively driving. The human brain isn't actually very good at multitasking, and trying to do so results in poorer memory performance, higher stress levels, and increased distractions.
What's the future for CarPlay FaceTime?
Apple doesn't necessarily have full control over whether you can access all FaceTime and video features in your specific vehicle. Despite making options available in iOS 26, it's ultimately the car manufacturers themselves who have the final say on what their cars will support. Even if CarPlay now allows you to watch videos while parked, that doesn't necessarily mean your own car will support that capability, likely for all the safety reasons mentioned earlier.
Despite CarPlay updates in iOS 26, its future remains uncertain. Cars are getting rid of Apple CarPlay, often in favor of their own internal systems. While the vehicle you have now may support CarPlay FaceTime, if you purchase a new car in the future, it may not have CarPlay compatibility at all.
Regardless of whether or not CarPlay stays around in the future, it's here now. With the iOS 26 updates to video capabilities, Apple's mission with CarPlay still seems to be the same as when it was first announced. It is there to make life easier for drivers while minimizing distractions.