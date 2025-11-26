Why Are Cars Getting Rid Of Apple CarPlay?
Integrating your iPhone's functions into your car's built-in system seems like a must-have in this age where our smartphones are always nearby. Modern vehicles now often come with easy connections to Apple's CarPlay and Android's version, Android Auto. However, not all auto manufacturers feel like this is a necessity. Some car companies have never offered CarPlay integration and never plan to. Others that used to are now considering dropping that support altogether.
Electric vehicle companies such as Tesla and Rivian have never offered support for Apple CarPlay. General Motors (GM) used to support CarPlay but will stop offering this functionality in all new cars going forward. Even BMW doesn't feel like CarPlay is that important to drivers. All of this simply revolves around the fact that cars these days are more naturally high-tech than past models. They have their own built-in systems for navigation, speech commands, and controlling various vehicle operations. While Apple CarPlay used to be innovative, it now seems to be just another type of digital system among many.
Unsurprisingly, this pivot hasn't always been met with the best reception. People are familiar with their smartphones and have them customized to their individual needs. They can work within systems they are familiar with while on the road. However, some automakers feel that, not only is CarPlay integration unnecessary, it will actually interrupt the flow of the vehicle's own internal technology support.
Why some cars are moving away from Apple CarPlay
GM announced in late 2025 that new vehicles would no longer support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This will occur in electric vehicles first, and then trickle down to the brand's gas-powered lineup. The reason is that GM is focusing on its own internal system and wants that to be relied upon for all of the driver's needs, rather than drivers having to go back and forth between the car's system and CarPlay.
Additionally, GM has its eye on artificial intelligence (AI) system Google Gemini. The plan is for Gemini to be integrated into GM cars' internal systems starting in 2026. AI technology can be controversial for some people, so it will be interesting to see how well that is received. GM is looking even further into the future for its car software, promising the 2028 Escalade IQ will offer a next-gen hardware and software platform for some select autonomous driving capabilities.
While automaker BMW does support Apple CarPlay, it will not use the new version CarPlay Ultra going forward. In fact, BMW says CarPlay really isn't that important to drivers, based on vehicle data they've collected. This data shows drivers preferred BMW's own internal navigation system over CarPlay's.
Tesla and Rivian have never offered CarPlay support
Younger EV company Rivian has never offered CarPlay or Android Auto support. Rivian has stated it already has a very comprehensive and holistic internal system, allowing you to handle most vehicle functionalities through the built-in screen or by voice command. If the brand supported CarPlay, drivers would have to exit out of CarPlay, get into Rivian's system for specific functions, then re-enter CarPlay again. It is not the type of vehicle experience the company wants to put forward.
EV company Tesla also has never provided support for smartphone systems outside of simple Bluetooth-based calling and streaming functions similar to other automakers. Tesla has never had the best relationship with Apple. Even still, Tesla, like Rivian, has kept the focus on its own car's software. That could be about to change, though. Recent reports claim that Tesla is now working on CarPlay integration for its electric vehicles.
The modern car is certainly tech-heavy, and it's easy to see why some automakers would prefer to prioritize their own tech for drivers, rather than having them use a third-party app. However, many drivers have grown attached to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some buyers now will not purchase a car unless it offers CarPlay support. Future consumer behavior will likely dictate if the moves by these companies to ditch CarPlay turn out to be beneficial.