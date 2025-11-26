Why Are Cars Getting Rid Of Apple CarPlay?

Integrating your iPhone's functions into your car's built-in system seems like a must-have in this age where our smartphones are always nearby. Modern vehicles now often come with easy connections to Apple's CarPlay and Android's version, Android Auto. However, not all auto manufacturers feel like this is a necessity. Some car companies have never offered CarPlay integration and never plan to. Others that used to are now considering dropping that support altogether.

Electric vehicle companies such as Tesla and Rivian have never offered support for Apple CarPlay. General Motors (GM) used to support CarPlay but will stop offering this functionality in all new cars going forward. Even BMW doesn't feel like CarPlay is that important to drivers. All of this simply revolves around the fact that cars these days are more naturally high-tech than past models. They have their own built-in systems for navigation, speech commands, and controlling various vehicle operations. While Apple CarPlay used to be innovative, it now seems to be just another type of digital system among many.

Unsurprisingly, this pivot hasn't always been met with the best reception. People are familiar with their smartphones and have them customized to their individual needs. They can work within systems they are familiar with while on the road. However, some automakers feel that, not only is CarPlay integration unnecessary, it will actually interrupt the flow of the vehicle's own internal technology support.