4 Features Android Auto Does Better Than Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have both redefined what in-car tech is capable of. What used to be a sluggish, confusing dashboard experience has now become an intuitive extension of your smartphone. While both platforms aim to make driving safer and smarter, Android Auto gives drivers a little more freedom to tweak, personalize, and push their infotainment setup further.

Apple's CarPlay embodies the Apple brand and provides clean visuals, a locked-down ecosystem, and minimal distractions. CarPlay is undeniably an Apple product: It's polished, predictable, and designed to "just work." Android Auto, however, plays to Google's own strengths: flexibility, deep integration, and the power of choice. Android Auto is built for those drivers who want to fine-tune how their apps, maps, and voice controls behave on the road.

Android Auto with its essential apps installed offers more ways to make the experience your own. More third-party apps, better virtual assistant performance, and faster wireless connections make Android Auto stand out from Apple CarPlay. If you're the type who values options over uniformity, Android Auto wins out this round. Let's go through my four favorite Android Auto features that prove Google's system pushes the needle a bit further than Apple CarPlay.