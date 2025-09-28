Why BMW Says Apple CarPlay Isn't Actually Important For Drivers

BMW's Senior Vice President of UI/UX Development, Stephan Durach, had some interesting data regarding the frequency of CarPlay use, especially for navigational purposes. This is based on BMW collecting data from 10 million vehicles, which is used to guide future decision-making for the cars. That is a fairly sizable amount, and definitely a good indicator of overall driver behavior.

According to Durach via BMWBLOG, "People say they're driving all around and using CarPlay for navigation. I can tell you, that's not true." He continued, "They started using our own navigation," and that "people have still their phone connected with CarPlay, but only for dedicated use cases."

So, despite drivers still having CarPlay connected for other purposes like messaging, music, or changing the background, they have been relying on BMW's own navigation system over Apple's. Durach emphasized that this is due to BMW's simple-to-use navigation setup, which includes an intuitive voice command system. It also boasts a Routines feature that aims to reduce how much you need to mess with your navigation while driving. This preference for the car's own internal system is likely the reason why BMW is not going to offer support for the new CarPlay Ultra.