Lava Lamps Can Actually Create Secure File Encryptions - Here's How

As far as data encryption goes, you wouldn't expect a bunch of lights to help secure anything — certainly not some '70s-style lava lamps. But as it turns out, the exact opposite is true. Cloudflare, the major infrastructure company that props up large portions of the internet, actually uses 100 lava lamps for SSL encryption. The blueprint, integral to secure encryption, is randomness. The encryption "key" is what unlocks the data for secure systems and allows it to be read. By keeping keys random, you can essentially keep would-be hackers guessing, preventing unauthorized parties from accessing the systems or data the encryption protects. This is a lot like how encrypted messaging apps work, minus the psychedelic decor.

The lava lamps help create those keys. As Cloudflare describes it, "To produce the unpredictable, chaotic data necessary for strong encryption, a computer must have a source of random data." Lava lamps are "consistently random" because no pattern inside is ever the same. The gelatinous lava is always twisting, conforming, and bobbing, and so 100 of them arranged provides the ultimate "chaotic" data.

To make it work, 100 lava lamps rest on shelves, in order, on a single wall at Cloudflare headquarters. A camera takes a photo of those lamps, at regular intervals, capturing the random shapes inside, and then sends the image to Cloudflare servers. As images are nothing more than data, stored by computers as a series of numbers — each pixel has a distinct numerical value — that also allows the team to use the "strings" to create an encryption key. That's pretty ingenious, is it not? And since Cloudflare protects about 20% of the entire internet, including major websites like Apple, X (Twitter), Discord, Zoom, and many others, this essentially makes lava lamps a core part of the internet's operation.