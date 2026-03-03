This Banned X-Files Episode Is Still One Of Its Most Terrifying

Back in the '90s and early aughts, Chris Carter's "The X-Files" had a fair amount of truly unnerving and eerie episodes, but only one proved so disturbing that it received a TV-MA rating (the equivalent of an R-rated film) and got banned for several years after its initial broadcast. As hardcore fans must've already guessed, I'm talking about Season 4's famous second episode, 'Home.'

Long before Eliza Dushku met the grossly deformed mountain men in 2003's cult classic horror, "Wrong Turn," Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) were called to investigate an inbred family in Home, Pennsylvania, that looked like not-too-distant relatives of those cannibalistic mountain dwellers. 'Home' was practically the unofficial predecessor of "Wrong Turn," even though the two stories each told were inspired by and based on completely separate events and people.

'Home' follows the two FBI agents as they're sent out to Pennsylvania to solve the murder of a physically impaired infant who was buried alive in a field. Upon arriving, local sheriff, Andy Taylor (Tucker Smallwood), informs Mulder and Scully that the closest home to the crime scene indeed belongs to a strange family (the Peacocks), who built their residence during the Civil War and likely procreate through incest. However, as far as the police know, there are only three men living there now, the deformed sons of Mr. and Mrs. Peacock, who presumably died in a car accident. After Scully examines the baby through an autopsy — discovering severe birth defects of all kinds — Mulder strongly believes the brothers had something to do with the murder. What he doesn't know is that their case will lead to more killing, and reveal a frightening secret dipped in the kind of macabre that the best and most haunting horrors are made of.