One Of George A. Romero's Cult '70s Horror Movies Got A Remake That Tops The Original

If there's one thing scarier than a classic horror movie, it's when Hollywood dares to try to remake them. In some cases, legendary big-screen nightmares have had their reputations tarnished by foolhardy attempts to replicate the terror of the original through remakes. Occasionally, that has paid off, with updated iterations matching or even surpassing the original versions. One director whose work has been revisited a lot is George A. Romero, the zombie king, whose scarefest staples like "Night of the Living Dead" and "Dawn of the Dead" have been remade with fairly impressive results, with the latter notably getting remade by Zack Snyder. Besides setting the standard for essential zombie movies, other filmmakers have followed in his shuffling footsteps, giving their own takes that have been successful in their own right. However, there's one movie in Romero's back catalog from 1973 that didn't keep quite the same reputation as his other films, but got an impressive upgrade in 2010.

"The Crazies" was a shoestring horror movie about another lethal virus that, rather than bringing the dead back to life as in other zombie movies, turned those who caught the bug into homicidal monsters. Lacking the kind of focus and groundbreaking impact that his other films made, director Breck Eisner saw enough potential in Romero's overlooked film to create a remake of his own, and the outcome still is a blood-curdling watch more than a decade later. It also served as a great stepping stone for a rising star.