This New Smartphone Scam Could Cost You Your New Android Or iPhone - Here's How

Scams have become more rampant than ever in the age of the internet. Connecting to the online world can be great for opening a new realm of possibilities for information access. However, it also inadvertently opens the door to more scammers and bad actors trying to get access to your private information by pulling one over on you. Scams have become so prevalent, in fact, that companies like Google have launched new scam detection features to help detect scam attempts using specially trained AI. One of the latest scams going around, though, has a lot more to do with your phone than anything and has been hitting users who recently upgraded or purchased new devices.

These scams aren't exactly a new formula, as we've seen them used in the past, too. Google warned Gmail users about a similar type of scam a few months ago. However, it does raise some very big questions about how scammers are getting their information. That's because the scammers know exactly what carrier you use, as well as information on the type of phone that you ordered. Sometimes they may even offer gift cards for the trouble, trying to sweeten the deal.

If you receive a call like this, then you should never give any of your personal information. Instead, hang up the phone and contact your carrier directly to verify that there is no issue. Additionally, many companies will even provide a warning that they will never call in regard to your account.