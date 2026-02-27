God Of War Prime Video Series First Look Image Reveals Kratos And Atreus

Boy, oh boy. We knew that the wheels were turning pretty fast for Prime Video's live-action take on "God of War," but we didn't expect to see a first look at our leading father and son in action so soon. That said, our prayers have been answered, as Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as Kratos and Atreus are out on the hunt in the very first still, and what's on show is simply perfection.

The upcoming series will draw on the award-winning video game franchise that began in 2005 and was revived in 2018. It's the reboot that will be the main inspiration for the upcoming series in what will be a father and son story, only with monsters being slain and axes getting thrown an awful lot. The official synopsis for the show is as follows:

"The 'God of War' series storyline follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Hurst will be wandering into familiar territory, given that he voiced Thor in the 2022 game, "God of War: Ragnarok." He'll be taking over from Christopher Judge ("Stargate: SG-1") in the video games, whose voice has become synonymous with the character (who will now sound like Opie from "Sons of Anarchy").