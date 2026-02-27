God Of War Prime Video Series First Look Image Reveals Kratos And Atreus
Boy, oh boy. We knew that the wheels were turning pretty fast for Prime Video's live-action take on "God of War," but we didn't expect to see a first look at our leading father and son in action so soon. That said, our prayers have been answered, as Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as Kratos and Atreus are out on the hunt in the very first still, and what's on show is simply perfection.
The upcoming series will draw on the award-winning video game franchise that began in 2005 and was revived in 2018. It's the reboot that will be the main inspiration for the upcoming series in what will be a father and son story, only with monsters being slain and axes getting thrown an awful lot. The official synopsis for the show is as follows:
"The 'God of War' series storyline follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."
Hurst will be wandering into familiar territory, given that he voiced Thor in the 2022 game, "God of War: Ragnarok." He'll be taking over from Christopher Judge ("Stargate: SG-1") in the video games, whose voice has become synonymous with the character (who will now sound like Opie from "Sons of Anarchy").
The fates are on the side of God of War
Even before we got a look at Kratos and Atreus in action, it felt certain that "God of War" was in the right hands, given the creative talent bringing this epic tale to life. "Outlander" and "Battlestar Galactica" scribe, Ronald D. Moore, is on board as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the show, daring to brave Midgard and pit the Norse gods against Hurst's titular hero. Among the deities that will be scrapping with Kratos are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, and Teresa Palmer as Sif. Thankfully, he'll have help in the form of Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.
It's a brave venture for all involved, factoring in the competition that's already out there when it comes to video game adaptations. With the likes of "The Witcher" coming to an end and "The Last of Us" gearing up for a third season, any video game adaptation for TV is a gamble. One immensely reassuring addition is that behind the camera, Frederick E.O. Toye, who directed episodes of Amazon's other video game hit, "Fallout" — along with "The Boys" (which you really should've watched by now) and "Shōgun" — will be helming the first two episodes of the show, ensuring that Kratos will come out swinging. The only thing missing is a release date, which we hope to get in the coming months.