Should You Charge Your MacBook Pro With MagSafe Or USB-C?

MacBook users weren't happy in 2016 when Apple removed the beloved, and rather unique, magnetic charging port (MagSafe) from its laptop line and replaced it with USB-C. It took five years for Apple to bring back MagSafe, and the company did it by introducing MagSafe 3 with the redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021. Apple brought MagSafe back to the MacBook Air the following year. But the company didn't remove USB-C charging support from either model, allowing users to choose how to recharge their MacBooks. If you're asking yourself which is better for the MacBook Pro, MagSafe or USB-C, the answer may be unexpected: it depends.

For most people, MagSafe is probably the better overall option since it adds a breakaway safety mechanism and an LED charging indicator with no real downsides. But if you want one cable for multiple devices, USB-C becomes the top choice.

Both MagSafe and USB-C can deliver the same charging speeds, provided you pair them with the power adapter that came in the box or one that supports similar wattage. Both cables connect to the power adapter via USB-C. But MacBooks ship only with MagSafe cables in the box, so you'll need an additional USB-C-to-USB-C cable to charge the MacBook Pro. To take advantage of the maximum charging speeds Apple's power adapters support, you'll need to make sure your USB cable can fast charge and handle up to 240 W.