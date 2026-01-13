How To Tell If Your USB Cable Can Fast Charge

The speed at which a phone battery charges may be a deciding factor for some people when buying a specific device. The idea is that the less time you spend charging the handset, the better the experience. Also, a quick top-up session can restore more energy, which can be very convenient when you don't have time for a full charge. But just because a device can charge very fast doesn't mean you'll always get the maximum charging speeds. You'll need one of the best fast chargers or a power bank, along with a USB cable to support higher charging speeds. While you may own the right accessories, it's likely you keep them at home. Using someone else's USB charger may not give you the same charging speeds as yours, so it's important to know how to identify a fast-charging USB cable from one with a lower power rating.

That may sound strange in a world where most charging cables are USB-C to USB-C, but not all USB-C cables support the same maximum rate. If you factor in USB-C to USB-A cables, then you're in for another unpleasant surprise, as most of them may not meet your requirements. Before you start looking at the markings on the cable you have on hand, you first need to know how fast your phone or computer can charge. If your smartphone supports 60W charging, you'll need a charger that can deliver at least 60W of power. Then you'll need a USB cable that is rated for at least 60W to enjoy the fastest possible charging speeds. Anything lower than that will still charge your device, but you'll have to settle for the lower speed, which means charging the phone will take longer.