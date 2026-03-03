3 USB-Powered Smart Home Devices You Need To Know About

A major benefit of a smart home is its ability to conveniently schedule and automate much of your home's functionality. But at the end of the day, this removes a lot of the tactile control from your home. No longer do you have to flick a light switch; instead, you can open an app and easily schedule or manually adjust a smart light's settings. The convenience is great, but what if I told you that there is an easy way to add some tactile remote controls around the house, say, for adjusting light dimming, or turning your media center's volume up and down? This is where the Flic Starter Kit comes into the picture.

If you're unfamiliar with Flic's products, the company basically sells smart home automation equipment, and the Flic Starter Kit offers 1 Flic Hub Mini, 1 Flic Twist, and 3 Flic Buttons, basically setting you up with four devices that can be used to remotely control your smart home. The Flic Twist offers a twisting function alongside push, double-push, and twist-and-push controls. The Flic Buttons work similarly to physical buttons. By connecting these tactile remote controls to the USB-C-powered Flic Hub Mini, you can easily use the dedicated app to pair the Twist and Buttons to control a wide range of smart-home functions across services like Matter, Alexa, SmartThings, and Philips Hue.

If you'd like to add physical buttons to help control your smart home, the Flic Starter Kit at $198 is a solid addition to any setup. Not only do verified user reviews highlight how easy it is to connect the hub to a smart home network, but reviewers also call out the convenience of controlling functions with physical buttons that can be easily placed anywhere in the home.