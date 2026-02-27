The Steam Deck Might Have Just Increased In Price - And You're Going To Hate It

It seems that the memory shortage affecting prices of much PC tech hardware is also arriving on consoles, since Steam Deck prices have just gone up, at least for buyers in Asia. Komodo, the official distributor responsible for bringing Valve's handheld to Japan and other Asian markets, has announced a significant price increase across all models available in stores. The adjustment, roughly $100, is set to take effect on March 6, giving anyone interested in buying one a narrow window to get a unit at the current price point.

So if you're interested, the timing couldn't be more frustrating, since the demand for the Steam Deck OLED since its launch has been massive. This premium model of Valve's handheld has faced supply shortages many times, but now, this price hike lands when AI demand is warping supply chains and pricing. Data-center GPUs, high-end memory, and advanced packaging capacity have been under heavy pressure, with chipmakers repeatedly pointing to AI-driven constraints already causing RAM prices to skyrocket, making even products that aren't related to AI feel the effects.

What also matters in this price hike is what it means beyond Japan. The Steam Deck has always been one of the best on the handheld gaming console market, offering good performance for its price, which is lower than most rivals. But if this jump also spreads to other countries, since Steam Deck's stock is also drying out there, this could mean a higher entry barrier for players.