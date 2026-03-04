Nuclear Submarines Can Stay Underwater For Months - Here's How

The United States military uses nuclear submarines to attack strategic targets, gather intelligence, and deter threats. Submarines make up part of the "nuclear triad" that protects against nuclear threats from land, air, and sea on a 24/7 basis. To that end, the nation's nuclear submarines need to be able to remain at sea and underwater for months at a time.

The key to this capability is, of course, nuclear power. It's the same reason why aircraft carriers can go years before a refuel. A small amount of nuclear fuel can enable a submarine to operate underwater at high speed for an indefinite amount of time. The onboard nuclear reactor generates heat that powers a steam turbine, which itself is responsible for driving the sub's propeller that thrusts the vehicle forward. Prior to the implementation of nuclear power on the USS Nautilus in 1954, submarines relied on diesel-electric engines, which were limited in how long they could be submerged.

The electric motors, which kicked in when the submarine went underwater, needed to recharge after just 80 miles of travel or, at best, four days of slow underwater "crawling." Recharging the batteries required the diesel engine to run, but that needed air, so the sub would have to return to the surface. Running the diesel engine was necessary for juicing up the batteries in preparation for the next submersion. By comparison, nuclear submarines can hypothetically remain underwater for years without surfacing.