It Takes Years To Refuel An Aircraft Carrier - Here's Why

Aircraft carriers in the Gerald R. Ford-class can range up to 1,106 feet long and need to be capable of staying at sea for long periods of time. As such, you might expect them to have massive fuel tanks that can be refilled every few months, ensuring they never run into a fuel shortage at sea. However, that's not the case. Instead, nuclear energy powers modern American aircraft carriers and they're designed to be in use for at least 50 years.

However, the nuclear fuel system doesn't last that full five decades. Instead, the U.S. Navy tends to refuel them every 25 years or so, but the term "refueling" is a bit of a misnomer here. Because instead of just replacing the nuclear components needed to fuel the ship, the Navy usually takes the opportunity to update the aircraft carrier and bring its core systems up to date.

It's probably easier to think of the process as a complete rebuilding of the ship's major systems. The process is called an RCOH, or Refueling and Complex Overhaul, because of how in-depth it is, and the process can take up to six years to complete.