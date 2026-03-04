Why There's Simply No Need For A Smart Home Hub Anymore

A smart home hub was once considered the most important item for anyone interested in building a connected household. Back then, if you wanted your lights, locks, and cameras to work together without worrying too much, investing in one hub was the best choice to make, since these small devices were able to unify everything. However, as with many other technologies, smart homes also evolved in recent years, and other better alternatives have emerged, making it easier to have control of everything.

Today, we have access to many more voice assistants than before, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Apple's Siri, which have taken over many roles that a smart hub used to have. It's possible to control everything with simple voice commands or even through apps available on smartphones. On top of that, some protocols like Matter, a next-gen smart home standard, and Thread allow many gadgets to talk directly with each other without needing a smart hub to act as a middleman.

For most users, there's simply no need for a smart home hub anymore, since there are now many available alternatives to control other connected devices, be it with voice commands or with your smartphone. That way, it's possible to build a fully functional smart home without the need to also have a dedicated hub, and knowing how each of these alternatives works can help you make the right choice when setting up your smart home.