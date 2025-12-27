Can You Have A Smart Home Without Internet?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home devices offer the promise of an everyday life that is more convenient, safe, and entertaining. From the best smart light bulbs that can change brightness and color to nearly invisible home security gadgets that alert you when there's someone at the front door, there's not much you can't do with the latest and greatest tech — that is, unless, your internet connection goes down.

Many smart home gadgets require a Wi-Fi connection to function, and without this pivotal gateway to the internet, there's little you can do with your tech. Fortunately, you can build a robust smart home that doesn't rely on an internet connection at all. If you've spent time researching smart devices, you may have come across the terms Zigbee and Z-Wave: These are local protocols that create a closed network for your smart tech to live on.

One of the main benefits is enhanced security, because your devices won't be required to send and receive data from external servers. If this sounds compelling, one of the first items to consider for your internet-free smart home is a Zigbee or Z-Wave hub. You can think of this as the brain for your alternative smart home that allows your devices to communicate with each other and execute automations.