The Honor Magic V6 Might Be The Best Foldable Android Phone You Can't Buy
After teasing the Honor Magic V6, Honor unveiled the foldable at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, marking a first for the Chinese company. The Honor Magic V6 is the first Magic V foldable to be unveiled globally during an event hosted outside of China. Previous Honor Magic V models would be introduced in China a few months before making their global debut. But this may be because the Honor Magic V6 may be even more important for Honor than any of its predecessors. The foldable handset is supposed to be more durable than previous Magic V models, without losing its thin profile. After all, Honor was the maker of the slimmest foldables in the world for years until Samsung finally matched that trend in 2025 with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Also, 2026 happens to be the year when Apple enters the foldable space, all the more reason for everyone else in the industry to put up a fiercer fight. The Magic V6 certainly looks like the kind of flagship foldable that will go head to head against Apple's rumored iPhone Fold.
Unfortunately for U.S. buyers who are interested in flagship Android foldable handsets, the Honor Magic V6 will not be available in North America, at least not officially. You will have to import the handset from Europe or a different market where Honor will start selling it later this year. On that note, Honor has not announced the release date or price for the Magic V6. The company said the phone will be available in various markets in the second half of the year.
Ultra-slim foldable, huge battery
The Honor Magic V6 will feature an 8.75 mm profile when folded, which makes the handset thinner than Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Honor. However, that slim profile will not compromise the phone's durability or battery life. Honor said during a briefing with the press that BGR attended that the Honor Magic V6 features the industry's largest battery, at 6,660 mAh for the international version, which supports 80 W wired charging and 66 W wireless charging. The silicon-carbon Blade Battery pack has 25% silicon and an energy density of 921 Wh/L, which exceeds that of a Tesla 4680 battery (643-750 Wh/L). The Chinese version of the Blade Battery will have an even higher silicon content, at 32%. Put differently, the battery is large enough to power the Honor Magic V6 foldable display for 24 hours, according to the vendor's estimates.
The comparisons with Tesla didn't end there, even though the carmaker doesn't manufacture phones. The Honor Magic V6 features the industry's strongest hinge, according to Honor. The Honor Super Steel hinge supports 2,800 MPa strength, or 87% stronger than a Tesla's A-pillar (about 1,500 MPa). The hinge should support 500,000 folding cycles.
Honor also gave the Honor Magic V6 the industry's most advanced dust and water resistance, with the handset featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings. The 6.52-inch cover display is also more durable, with Honor claiming it's 10 times more drop resistant and 15 times more scratch resistant than before. The more interesting claim in a year when Apple will reportedly launch a creaseless foldable phone is that the Magic V6 features an SGS-certified imperceptible crease. The foldable screen features a reinforced Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer that helped Honor reduce the depth of the crease by 44%.
Flagship specs and lots of AI
The foldable screen supports 5,000 nits peak brightness and stylus input. The outer display can be even brighter, reaching 6,000 nits during peak use. Under the display, you'd find the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, which makes the Honor Magic V6 the world's first foldable to use Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. The 3nm chip is clocked at 4.6 GHz, which should offer a 20% boost in performance. On top of that, the GPU is 23% faster than before, while the NPU gets a 37% performance improvement. On the camera front, Honor says the Magic V6 features the best zoom camera in a foldable phone, with a 64-megapixel 1/2‑inch sensor, and the highest image stabilization rating (CIPA 6.5). The handset also features two additional 50-megapixel sensors (wide and ultra-wide).
When it comes to software, Honor says the Magic V6 will offer better multitasking features than competitors, allowing users to run two apps side by side, one of which is occupying almost the entire display. Users will be able to easily switch from one app to the next by bringing either into view. The phone will also include AI features, like the ability to interact with Google's Gemini across apps and new agentic AI experiences. An AI Meeting Agent will be able to take meetings for the user, while an AI Suggestion feature will run on Qualcomm's on-device personal AI. AI will also be involved in photography to enhance portrait mode and overall colors.
Interestingly, the Honor Magic V6 works with Apple's ecosystem, including the Mac (where you can access the foldable screen) and AirPods (which support iPhone-like features, including Find My). The foldable also supports notification sharing with the iPhone and Apple Watch, in case you want to use both handsets.