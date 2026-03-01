The Honor Magic V6 Might Be The Best Foldable Android Phone You Can't Buy

After teasing the Honor Magic V6, Honor unveiled the foldable at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, marking a first for the Chinese company. The Honor Magic V6 is the first Magic V foldable to be unveiled globally during an event hosted outside of China. Previous Honor Magic V models would be introduced in China a few months before making their global debut. But this may be because the Honor Magic V6 may be even more important for Honor than any of its predecessors. The foldable handset is supposed to be more durable than previous Magic V models, without losing its thin profile. After all, Honor was the maker of the slimmest foldables in the world for years until Samsung finally matched that trend in 2025 with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Also, 2026 happens to be the year when Apple enters the foldable space, all the more reason for everyone else in the industry to put up a fiercer fight. The Magic V6 certainly looks like the kind of flagship foldable that will go head to head against Apple's rumored iPhone Fold.

Unfortunately for U.S. buyers who are interested in flagship Android foldable handsets, the Honor Magic V6 will not be available in North America, at least not officially. You will have to import the handset from Europe or a different market where Honor will start selling it later this year. On that note, Honor has not announced the release date or price for the Magic V6. The company said the phone will be available in various markets in the second half of the year.