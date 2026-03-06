Reacher Star Alan Ritchson's New Netflix Sci-Fi Movie Is Perfect For Predator Fans

For the past four years, Alan Ritchson has dominated Amazon Prime Video as a one-man wrecking crew in "Reacher." With three seasons under his belt and a fourth on the way, he's proven that he's more than capable of commanding a story and holding his own against whatever threat is thrown at him. This March, Ritchson will be switching streaming services and taking the lead in a brand new film for Netflix, which he's previously described as "the biggest movie" the streamer has ever had. The result is an action-packed sci-fi movie somewhere between the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger-led blockbuster "Predator" and "War of the Worlds."

Directed by Patrick Hughes ("The Hitman's Bodyguard," "The Expendables 3"), "War Machine" follows a small squad that comes under fire from an unknown entity during what should be their final stage selection process into the U.S. Army Rangers. Leading these outgunned and unprepared trainees is 81 (Ritchson), who's already proven his worth.

Here, though, it's a battle between man and machine as he and his team become the first and last line of defense against something not from their world. Thankfully, he won't be alone, and has an impressive supportive cast that's dabbled in action-packed arenas of their own to handle this kind of situation.