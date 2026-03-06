This Sleek $70 Smart Lock On Amazon Is An 'Easy Install' For DIYers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has a pretty excellent selection of DIY smart home gadgets, which can add a bit of useful technology to your living space without going overboard. One such smart home gadget that can add real convenience is the Yamiry 5-in-1 Smart Door Lock.

At $65, which is its typical discounted pricing, the smart lock is reasonably priced. But most importantly, it's a great choice for any DIYer because of its ease of installation, and you don't have to take our word for it.

Lots of verified Amazon buyers say that the Yamiry smart lock is "easy to install" and is "just like installing a door handle." For some buyers, the installation was complete in 10-15 minutes; others took around 20 minutes, which isn't long at all. Amazon shoppers have also given it a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5, based on over 3,100 reviews, and say that it's built well, has a responsive keypad, and supports multiple unlock modes.