This Sleek $70 Smart Lock On Amazon Is An 'Easy Install' For DIYers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon has a pretty excellent selection of DIY smart home gadgets, which can add a bit of useful technology to your living space without going overboard. One such smart home gadget that can add real convenience is the Yamiry 5-in-1 Smart Door Lock.
At $65, which is its typical discounted pricing, the smart lock is reasonably priced. But most importantly, it's a great choice for any DIYer because of its ease of installation, and you don't have to take our word for it.
Lots of verified Amazon buyers say that the Yamiry smart lock is "easy to install" and is "just like installing a door handle." For some buyers, the installation was complete in 10-15 minutes; others took around 20 minutes, which isn't long at all. Amazon shoppers have also given it a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5, based on over 3,100 reviews, and say that it's built well, has a responsive keypad, and supports multiple unlock modes.
All you need to know about the Yamiry Smart Door Lock
There's a lot to like about the Yamiry 5-in-1 Smart Door Lock. It's rated IP66 for dust and water resistance, meaning you won't have to worry about the weather causing issues for the smart lock. It also supports five different modes of unlocking, including the built-in fingerprint sensor, via the app, passcode, key fob, and a physical key. Plus, the keypad is backlit, ensuring you don't struggle when it's dark. Notably, you can use Alexa voice assistant to unlock the smart lock or remotely unlock it using the app; however, these two features require a separate Wi-Fi Gateway accessory that costs $30.
In other features, you can generate a temporary access code for the lock remotely and share it, view access logs in the app, and enable the auto-lock for enhanced security. The smart lock also supports anti-peep passcode, which enables you to put your actual passcode between random digits to safeguard it from any prying eyes. As long as you enter the right code between the random digits, your door will unlock.
The smart lock comes with almost everything you need to install it seamlessly, and you'll only need basic tools, such as a screwdriver. Finally, it uses four AA batteries for power, which are easily accessible when you need to replace them, and last around six months.